Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

