Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CureVac by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

