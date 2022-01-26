Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) to Hold

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NYSE GXO opened at $79.43 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 178,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,793,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.