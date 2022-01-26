Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Sell

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

KE stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.