Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Hold

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.01 on Monday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

