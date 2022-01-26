Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Sell

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

