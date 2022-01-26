Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $609.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry. The company delivered a strong performance in the last-reported third quarter, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. However, the company’s third-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the prior year quarter. Diagnostics and healthcare end market revenues dropped in the quarter. Gross and operating margin contractions were discouraging too.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.90 and its 200 day moving average is $592.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 144,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

