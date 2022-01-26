Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Sell

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,609. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

