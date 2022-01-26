Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Hold”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOSSY opened at $11.73 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.