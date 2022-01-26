Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to “Buy”

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Invitae stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

