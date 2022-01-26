Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 1711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Specifically, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,498. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Sage Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.