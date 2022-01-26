Zero Market Capitalization Hits $974,016.31 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $974,016.31 and $23,699.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,992,487 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

