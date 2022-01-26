ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $21,116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $13,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.