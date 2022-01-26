Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $294,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

ZBH traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. 15,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,266. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

