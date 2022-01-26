Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

