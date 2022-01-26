Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Zachariah Serber Sells 21,730 Shares

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zymergen stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 675,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.