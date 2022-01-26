Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $41.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 million and the highest is $41.60 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

