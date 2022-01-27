-$0.02 EPS Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Qualtrics International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

