-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WTER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,954. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.00.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.