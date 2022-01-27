$0.15 EPS Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPO stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

