$0.15 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Yelp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62. Yelp has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

