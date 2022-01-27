-$0.18 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

