$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

