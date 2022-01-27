-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.65 on Monday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

