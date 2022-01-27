$0.35 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $35,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

