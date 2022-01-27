-$0.63 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.72). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.16. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

