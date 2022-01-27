-$0.63 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.72). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.16. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.