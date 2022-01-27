-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.65). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,096. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

