$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $233.28 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $229.62 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.30.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

