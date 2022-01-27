$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

