$1.95 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.82. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 232.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.