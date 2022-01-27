$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

