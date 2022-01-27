1,113 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,768,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

