$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

