$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
