13,128,219 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Acquired by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,878,000. MoneyLion makes up 5.8% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. StepStone Group LP owned 0.06% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 4,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

