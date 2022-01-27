$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $133.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the highest is $134.31 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $120.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $494.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FORR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. 34,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forrester Research by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

