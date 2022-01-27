1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,858. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

