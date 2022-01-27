1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.