1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

