1492 Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment accounts for about 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Accel Entertainment worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,573. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,535 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

