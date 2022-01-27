1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Vonage comprises approximately 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG remained flat at $$20.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,753. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

