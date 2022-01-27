$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.31. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.61. 42,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

