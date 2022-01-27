$2.01 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $101.06. 2,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

