$2.36 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 3,569,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

