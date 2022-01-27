$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

EMN stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $121.14. 14,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,643. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

