$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EME traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

