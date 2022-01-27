21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 1.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 9,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,444,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after buying an additional 847,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

