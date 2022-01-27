22,700 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 473,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

