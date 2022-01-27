$24.35 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $24.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.02 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $82.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 455,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The firm has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

