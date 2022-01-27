$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.16. 30,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

