327,625 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000. Sportradar Group accounts for 3.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.